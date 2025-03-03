TSMC CEO to meet with Trump to tout investment plans

TSMC CEO C. C. Wei plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the Taiwanese semiconductor company's investment plans in the United States, the company said.

In November, the U.S. Commerce Department under then President Joe Biden finalized a $6.6 billion government subsidy for the U.S. unit of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. In April, TSMC agreed to expand its planned investment by $25 billion to $65 billion and to add a third Arizona fab by 2030.