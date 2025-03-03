Logo
Business

TSMC CEO to meet with Trump to tout investment plans
Business

TSMC CEO to meet with Trump to tout investment plans

TSMC CEO to meet with Trump to tout investment plans

TSMC logo is seen at TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

03 Mar 2025 11:15PM
TSMC CEO C. C. Wei plans to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss the Taiwanese semiconductor company's investment plans in the United States, the company said.

In November, the U.S. Commerce Department under then President Joe Biden finalized a $6.6 billion government subsidy for the U.S. unit of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co for semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona. In April, TSMC agreed to expand its planned investment by $25 billion to $65 billion and to add a third Arizona fab by 2030.

Source: Reuters
