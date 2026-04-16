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TSMC Q1 profit jumps 58% to record, beats expectations
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Business

TSMC Q1 profit jumps 58% to record, beats expectations

TSMC Q1 profit jumps 58% to record, beats expectations

The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

16 Apr 2026 01:32PM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 01:38PM)
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TAIPEI, April 16 : TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 58 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating market forecasts and hitting a record, as it benefits from huge appetite globally for its artificial intelligence processors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, whose customers include Nvidia and Apple, saw January-March net profit rise to T$572.5 billion ($18.2 billion).

The profit handily beat a T$543.3 billion LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

($1 = 31.5180 Taiwan dollars)

Source: Reuters
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