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Turkey passes law banning social media use for under-15s
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Turkey passes law banning social media use for under-15s

Turkey passes law banning social media use for under-15s

FILE PHOTO: Two 15-year-olds use social media on their mobile phones in Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Borja Suarez/ File Photo

24 Apr 2026 04:23PM (Updated: 24 Apr 2026 04:31PM)
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ISTANBUL, April 24 : Turkey's parliament late on Wednesday passed legislation that bans the use of social media by people under the age of 15 and introduces new rules for digital platforms, including game software companies. The bill amends the Social Services Law and several other laws.

• The law bans social media use by children who have not yet turned 15

• Platforms are required to take necessary age verification measures

• Game software platforms are brought under the scope of the regulation

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• Platforms with a high number of users are required to appoint a representative in Turkey

• Game platforms must classify games based on users' age criteria

Source: Reuters
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