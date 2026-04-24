Turkey passes law banning social media use for under-15s

ISTANBUL, April 24 : Turkey's parliament late on Wednesday passed legislation that bans the use of social media by people under the age of 15 and introduces new rules for digital platforms, including game software companies. The bill amends the Social Services Law and several other laws.

• The law bans social media use by children who have not yet turned 15

• Platforms are required to take necessary age verification measures

• Game software platforms are brought under the scope of the regulation

• Platforms with a high number of users are required to appoint a representative in Turkey

• Game platforms must classify games based on users' age criteria