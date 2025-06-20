Turkish competition authority launches probe into Google's PMAX

ISTANBUL :Turkey's antitrust authority will launch a probe into Google's Performance Max (PMAX) to determine if the AI-powered ad campaign product violates competition laws, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the competition board said the probe will examine whether Google has engaged in unfair practices against advertisers and if it has hindered competition through data consolidation with PMAX.

Google's Performance Max uses AI and automatically finds the best placements for a brand's ads across Google services including email, search and YouTube.