Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Business

Turkish competition authority launches probe into Google's PMAX
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Turkish competition authority launches probe into Google's PMAX

Turkish competition authority launches probe into Google's PMAX

FILE PHOTO: Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of Alphabet logo in this illustration taken, February 19, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

20 Jun 2025 05:35PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2025 05:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL :Turkey's antitrust authority will launch a probe into Google's Performance Max (PMAX) to determine if the AI-powered ad campaign product violates competition laws, it said on Friday.

In a statement, the competition board said the probe will examine whether Google has engaged in unfair practices against advertisers and if it has hindered competition through data consolidation with PMAX.

Google's Performance Max uses AI and automatically finds the best placements for a brand's ads across Google services including email, search and YouTube.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement