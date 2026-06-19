Turkish competition board approves Uber acquisition of Getir delivery business

ISTANBUL, June 19 : The Turkish Competition Board said on Friday it had approved Uber Technologies Inc.'s acquisition of the delivery arm of Turkey's Getir from Emirati controlling shareholder Mubadala.

"The commitment by Uber Technologies Inc. to invest a total of US$500 million in Turkey is expected to support high-quality employment, strengthen local engineering capabilities, and positively contribute to the development of Turkey's digital and technology infrastructure," the competition board said.

Uber said in February it had agreed to acquire Getir's delivery arm, expanding the U.S.-based company's Turkish footprint.