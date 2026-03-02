Turkish ruling party proposes 10% crypto income tax, levy on service providers

ISTANBUL, March 2 : Turkey's ruling AK Party proposed on Monday adopting a tax on cryptocurrency income and a transaction levy on crypto asset service providers, in a draft law submitted to parliament.

"Platforms must apply a 10 per cent withholding tax on income and gains from crypto‑asset transactions on a quarterly basis," the text of the draft said.

Profits from crypto asset transactions conducted outside authorized platforms would be taxed through declaration in annual statements.

Under the proposal, crypto asset service providers would pay a 0.03 per cent transaction tax on sale and transfer transactions they conduct or mediate.

Turkish authorities have steadily tightened oversight of platforms as cryptocurrency use in Turkey surged in recent years, driven largely by high inflation and the lira's depreciation.

Turkey ranks among the world's highest in crypto adoption and annual transaction volumes, reaching nearly $200 billion in 2025, far surpassing other markets in the region, U.S.-based blockchain research company Chainalysis said in a report.