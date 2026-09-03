Uber and AI-firm Wayve launch London's first robotaxis

LONDON, Sept 3 : Uber launched autonomous rides in London on Thursday using AI technology developed by Britain's Wayve, making the city the second in Europe after Zagreb where the company offers robotaxis.

Here are more details:

• Initially a licensed operator will be on board to monitor the car before fully driverless operations begin at some point in the future, the companies said.

• Riders who request an UberX, Uber Comfort or Uber Electric could be matched with a Wayve-powered Ford Mustang Mach-E at no additional cost.

• Fewer than 20 cars will be available at launch.

• Regulatory barriers remain before full driverless services can launch in London, including delays at authorisation body Transport for London.

• Uber's Global Head of Autonomous Mobility Sarfraz Maredia said the launch would "build credibility with consumers as well as with the government".

• British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: "This is a major milestone for the future of transport in London, as British innovation brings this technology onto our roads and gives passengers more choice."

• Wayve's AI Driver learns from experience like a human driver, enabling it to adapt to new roads, vehicles, weather conditions and cities, the companies said.

• Uber partnered with Wayve in 2024, including an investment, with the aim of using future Wayve-powered vehicles in multiple markets.

• Alex Kendall, CEO and co-founder of Wayve, said: "We're proud to introduce the Wayve AI Driver to the public for the first time right here in London, our home city and one of the most complex driving environments in the world."