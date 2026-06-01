Uber and Autobrains target Munich for robotaxi rollout

BERLIN, June 1 : Uber and Israel-based Autobrains said on Monday they plan to launch a robotaxi programme in Munich in collaboration with U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, marking a push to scale autonomous ride-hailing in Europe.

The companies said they aim to combine Uber's mobility network with Autobrains' "agentic AI" driving system, running on Nvidia's Drive Hyperion platform, with Munich set to serve as the first deployment city, pending regulatory approval.

They said the programme is designed to move robotaxi services beyond isolated pilots by creating an "OEM-agnostic" model that can operate across multiple vehicle platforms and urban markets.

Autobrains' system breaks driving into specialised decision-making agents, enabling real-time responses using standard automotive sensors.

Munich has emerged as a testing ground for autonomous mobility, with Uber last year flagging plans to begin self-driving trials there from 2026.

(Writing by Friederike HeineEditing by Ludwig Burger)