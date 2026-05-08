Uber-backed Lime reveals revenue surge in US IPO filing

May 8 : Lime, which operates an electric bike and scooter network and is backed by Uber Technologies, reported a jump in yearly revenue in its filing for a U.S. initial public offering.

The San Francisco-based startup did not reveal the terms of the offering in the filing.

Activity in the U.S. IPO market has rebounded after a slowdown earlier in the year linked to volatile equity markets and the war in the Middle East. A flurry of sectors is now looking to tap into growing investor enthusiasm.

Several AI infrastructure providers, defense startups and biotechnology companies have recently filed for U.S. stock market listings, highlighting pent-up demand in the IPO market.

Analysts have noted that smaller startups were looking to go public before Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, as it is expected to grab all of the investor interest in the listings space.

SpaceX filed confidentially to go public last month, potentially aiming for a valuation of $1.75 trillion.

Lime, founded in 2017 and now led by former Uber executive Wayne Ting, provides short-term rentals of electric bikes and scooters. As of December 31, 2025, the company had operations in about 230 cities across 29 countries.

The company has been eyeing the public market for many years.

Several companies in the so-called micromobility sector, in which Lime operates, have struggled to overcome regulatory hurdles and the high costs of doing business, while some have even filed for bankruptcy, including e-scooter operator Bird.

Lime intends to fund operations and repay all its debt from the proceeds of the IPO.

The company reported revenue growth of 29.1 per cent to $886.7 million in the year ended 2025 and recorded positive free cash flow for the third consecutive full year.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are among the underwriters of the offering. The company, which filed under the name Neutron Holdings, intends to list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "LIME".