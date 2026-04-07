Uber bets on Amazon's custom chips to boost AI efforts

April 7 : Uber is using Amazon's custom chips to speed up computing and train artificial intelligence models, the cloud giant said on Tuesday, as the ride-hailing firm seeks advanced hardware to handle growing digital workloads.

The deal expands the companies' existing cloud partnership by enabling Uber to use Amazon Web Services' Graviton chips to support smoother rides and deliveries and Trainium processors to train AI models that power its apps.

Uber is working to optimize its digital interface, accelerate ride-matching and personalize user experiences to attract users and gain a competitive edge.

Amazon, meanwhile, is investing heavily in growing the appeal of its custom chips and attracting enterprise customers to capitalize on booming demand for AI model training and inference.