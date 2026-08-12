Uber Freight says its investigating cyber incident following hacker claims

Aug 11 : Uber Freight is investigating a data security incident involving unauthorized access to a portion of its systems and repositories, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

There has been "no impact to Uber Freight's business operations, which continue in the normal course without disruption," spokesperson Sam Hallock said. "Our systems are secure and fully operational."

Uber was one of dozens of prominent U.S. businesses and financial institutions targeted as part of a spate of extortion attempts in recent weeks, Reuters reported August 6.

Here are some more details:

• Hallock said in an email that the incident was "identified, contained and remediated," and the company "promptly engaged federal law enforcement."

• A hacking group going by the name "Helix" posted to its website August 6 what it claimed was nearly 1 million Uber Freight files. Hallock did not comment on whether the data posted by the hackers was authentic, when the company was informed by the hackers of the breach, or whether the company interacted with the hackers.

• Helix is one of several names associated with a cluster of high-profile hacking activity targeting a wide swath of major companies, Google Threat Intelligence said in an August 6 blog post.

• Companies targeted as part of the campaign include Blackstone, Bridgewater Associates, Apollo Global Management, Bain Capital, KKR, TPG , CME Group, Clearlake Capital and Moody's , as well as other businesses, according to internet intelligence data reviewed by Reuters.

• Levi Strauss on Friday acknowledged in a regulatory filing that an unauthorized third party gained access to the company's systems.