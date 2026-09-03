Uber to lay off 10% of staff in biggest cuts since COVID

SAN FRANCISCO: Uber Technologies UBER.N will lay off about 3,300 employees, or 10% of staff, in its largest cuts since the COVID-19 pandemic, to better navigate the rise of robotaxis encroaching on its ride-hailing business.

The cuts will flatten management layers, reducing organisational complexity that was built during a period of rapid growth, but is now proving a hurdle to decision-making, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a note to employees on Wednesday (Sep 2).

Unlike several tech executives, Khosrowshahi did not blame the cuts on AI, even as a push to adopt the technology and the efficiencies it can unlock have driven large cuts in the industry this year, with tracking website layoffs.fyi putting the overall number at over 123,000 across nearly 390 companies.

"A leaner organisation will mean clearer ownership, faster decisions, and more time spent building rather than coordinating. It will also generate savings that we intend to reinvest in growth, innovation, and the capabilities that will matter most over the coming years," Khosrowshahi said.

Uber shares rose nearly 2%. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and rival Lyft LYFT.O this year, with a near 8% decline driven by worries about growing competition.

DoorDash DASH.O, Instacart CART.O and local delivery platforms have been putting pressure on Uber Eats, forcing the company to turn to deals such as its $14.8 billion Delivery Hero DHER.DE acquisition to build scale and compete better.