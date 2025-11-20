Uber partners with Starship Technologies to launch robot deliveries in UK

Uber will partner with Starship Technologies to launch autonomous robot deliveries in the UK in December, with plans to expand to additional European markets next year and the U.S. in 2027, the ride-hailing firm said on Thursday.

Initially, Uber Eats customers will be able to receive Starship's robot deliveries in the Leeds and Sheffield areas, Uber said.

The tie-up is the latest in a long line of deals Uber has struck with autonomous vehicle and technology companies as the company doubles down on automating various aspects of its business to boost growth.

Uber already has partnerships with Avride and Serve Robotics for robotic food delivery in the United States.

San Francisco-based Starship's robots will operate at Level 4 autonomy, which means it can operate without human intervention within a specified area.