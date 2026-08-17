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Uber, Zipline partner on US drone delivery for Uber Eats
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Uber, Zipline partner on US drone delivery for Uber Eats

Uber, Zipline partner on US drone delivery for Uber Eats

An Uber Eats delivery bag is seen on a bicycle in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

17 Aug 2026 09:15PM
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Aug 17 : Uber Technologies and Zipline announced a partnership on Monday to bring autonomous drone delivery to Uber Eats customers across the United States.

The tie-up was accompanied by Uber making a strategic investment in the drone delivery company.

• The companies said they aim to reach 1 million drone deliveries per day by the end of 2029, with the first deliveries beginning later this year.

• The service will first launch in Zipline's existing U.S. markets before expanding to dozens of additional cities.

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• Uber declined to comment on Reuters' request seeking financial details of its investment in Zipline.

• Zipline, which operates in four continents, has made 2 million deliveries so far. The company was most recently valued at $7.6 billion after raising $800 million earlier this year.

• The Zipline deal is similar to Uber's partnership with drone firm Flytrex last year, which also included an investment.

• Zipline has been expanding its U.S. footprint, with commercial partners including Walmart, as well as more than a dozen restaurant brands such as Panera, Chipotle and Wendy's.

Source: Reuters
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