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UK competition watchdog launches probe into eBay's purchase of Depop
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Business

UK competition watchdog launches probe into eBay's purchase of Depop

UK competition watchdog launches probe into eBay's purchase of Depop

FILE PHOTO: The eBay logo is displayed at the eBay booth during CES 2026, an annual consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 6, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

08 Jun 2026 05:10PM (Updated: 08 Jun 2026 06:29PM)
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June 8 : The UK competition regulator on Monday launched a probe into eBay's $1.2 billion purchase of Gen Z-focused fashion resale platform Depop from Etsy.

The deal was announced earlier this year and is expected to help Etsy double down on its core handmade and vintage goods marketplace in pursuit of a turnaround.

The firm has been grappling with softer demand and strong competition from online e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

Etsy and ebay did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
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