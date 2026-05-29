UK grocer Asda taps Ocado to develop online business

LONDON, May 29 : British technology group Ocado has agreed a partnership with Asda to develop the supermarket group's online business across the UK and help it reverse a loss of market share, the firms said on Friday.

Asda is Britain's third largest grocer but has been losing sales to bigger rivals - industry leader Tesco and number two Sainsbury's.

Asda trades across about 1,100 stores and already operates a substantial online grocery business in Britain, with more than 700,000 ecommerce orders weekly.

The focus of the partnership will be to quickly replace and upgrade Asda's existing ecommerce infrastructure, with Ocado's solutions to be rolled out across both stores and so called dark stores from 2027.

"These solutions include Ocado's front-end (webshop), in-store fulfilment, and software to support last mile planning and route efficiency," the companies said.