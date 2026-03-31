UK to launch antitrust probe into Microsoft's business software

LONDON, March 31 : Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it would launch a new investigation into Microsoft's business software ecosystem in May, including its use of software licensing in the cloud market.

A Competition and Markets Authority's inquiry group said last year the dominance of Amazon and Microsoft was harming competition in cloud computing.

The CMA said on Tuesday the two companies were taking "material steps" to lower some of their fees in the cloud market.

However, Microsoft could be assigned "strategic market status" in business software as a result of its new inquiry, which would allow the regulator to act on software licensing.