UK PM Starmer: More action is needed to protect children on social media

LONDON, Jan 19 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday more needed to be done to protect children on social media following the worldwide scandal of Elon Musk's Grok AI chatbot producing non-consensual sexual images.

"We need to do more to protect children, and that's why we're looking at a range of options, and saying no options are off the table," Starmer told reporters.

Musk's xAI last week said it had implemented tweaks to prevent the Grok account "from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis."

It also said it had blocked users, based on their location, from generating images of people in revealing clothing in "jurisdictions where it's illegal." It did not identify those jurisdictions.

Britain has enacted a new law that will make the production of non-consensual sexual images illegal in addition to the sharing of them.