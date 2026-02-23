Logo
UK privacy watchdog warns over AI-generated images in joint statement
Words reading "Artificial intelligence AI", miniature of robot and toy hand are pictured in this illustration taken December 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Feb 2026 07:23PM
LONDON, Feb 23 : Britain's privacy watchdog published a joint statement with dozens of international authorities on Monday, setting out concerns over images generated by artificial intelligence which depict identifiable individuals without their consent.

"We call on organisations to engage proactively with regulators, implement robust safeguards from the outset, and ensure that technological advancement does not come at the expense of privacy, dignity, safety," the statement published by the Information Commissioner’s Office said.

The signatories are especially concerned about potential harms to children, the ICO added.

Source: Reuters
