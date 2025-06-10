UK regulator investigates possible online safety breaches at 4chan and other platforms

LONDON :Britain's media regulator Ofcom on Tuesday launched nine investigations over possible breaches of online safety laws, including into internet messageboard 4chan and file-sharing services.

Britain's Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, sets tougher standards for platforms to tackle criminal activity, with an emphasis on child protection and illegal content.

The regulator said it had received complaints about potential illegal content on 4chan and, separately, possible sharing of child sexual abuse material on seven file-sharing services.

Ofcom is investigating whether 4chan and the file-sharing services failed to put appropriate safety measures to protect users from illegal content and to respond to a statutory information request. It also wants to assess whether they kept proper risk assessment records.

4chan could not be reached for comment.

The regulator can require platforms to take specific measures to ensure compliance with the rules, or fine them up to 18 million pounds ($24.28 million) or 10 per cent of qualifying worldwide revenue, whichever is greater.

Ofcom also said it was also investigating whether First Time Videos, which provides pornographic services, has effective enough age assurance in place to protect children.

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)