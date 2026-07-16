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UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures
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UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

UK regulator to probe TikTok on child safety measures

FILE PHOTO: The TikTok app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Jul 2026 01:44PM (Updated: 16 Jul 2026 01:52PM)
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July 16 : Britain's media regulator on Thursday launched a probe into TikTok to understand whether its UK unit failed or is failing to protect children from harmful content.

The probe comes a month after the government imposed a blanket ban on social media for users under the age of 16 and imposed restrictions on gaming and live-streaming platforms.

Here are some details and context on the regulator's probe into TikTok:

• Ofcom will probe whether the platform has measures to assess if a particular user is a child and adequate systems and processes to prevent children from viewing harmful content.

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• In May, the regulator said TikTok had failed to set out meaningful steps to protect British children from harmful online content.

• The opening of an investigation does not mean that Ofcom has reached any conclusion about whether the provider has breached its duties, Ofcom said.

• TikTok did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Source: Reuters
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