UK tech minister welcomes Ofcom's investigation into X over Grok sexualised imagery

LONDON, Jan 12 : British technology minister Liz Kendall said on Monday she welcomed the media regulator Ofcom's investigation into X over sexualised imagery produced by the Grok AI chatbot

"It is vital that Ofcom complete this investigation swiftly because the public – and most importantly the victims – will not accept any delay," Kendall said in a statement.

"The content created and shared using Grok in recent days has been deeply disturbing," adding that she would update parliament later on Monday.