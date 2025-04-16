Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

UK's Playtech to name ex-DAZN executive Gleasure as chair, Sky News says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

UK's Playtech to name ex-DAZN executive Gleasure as chair, Sky News says

UK's Playtech to name ex-DAZN executive Gleasure as chair, Sky News says

FILE PHOTO: Businessman toy figure is placed on gambling chips in front of displayed Playtech logo in this illustration taken, November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

16 Apr 2025 01:36AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

British gambling technology firm Playtech is set to name former DAZN executive John Gleasure as its next chairman, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Gleasure, who will succeed Brian Mattingley, is executive chairman of U.S.-based The Sporting News and a co-founder of digital sports media group Perform.

Playtech declined to comment on the report.

Mattingley, former chairman and CEO of 888, the London-listed bookmaker now called Evoke, is leaving Playtech after four years.

Playtech last week received regulatory approvals to sell its Italian unit Snaitech to the world's largest gambling firm Flutter for 2.3 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

The sale will transition the company into a pure business-to-business software provider.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement