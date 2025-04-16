UK's Playtech to name ex-DAZN executive Gleasure as chair, Sky News says

British gambling technology firm Playtech is set to name former DAZN executive John Gleasure as its next chairman, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Gleasure, who will succeed Brian Mattingley, is executive chairman of U.S.-based The Sporting News and a co-founder of digital sports media group Perform.

Playtech declined to comment on the report.

Mattingley, former chairman and CEO of 888, the London-listed bookmaker now called Evoke, is leaving Playtech after four years.

Playtech last week received regulatory approvals to sell its Italian unit Snaitech to the world's largest gambling firm Flutter for 2.3 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

The sale will transition the company into a pure business-to-business software provider.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)