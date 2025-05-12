UK's Virgin Media O2 and Daisy Group combine in business telecoms

LONDON :Britain's Virgin Media O2 said it was combining its enterprise unit with business-to-business telecoms provider Daisy Group to create a new communications and IT offer for companies.

The new company will be 70 per cent owned by Virgin Media O2, a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefonica, and 30 per cent owned by Daisy Group, the two said on Monday.

The entity will have pro-forma revenue of about 1.4 billion pounds ($1.85 billion) and adjusted core earnings of about 150 million pounds, based on the groups' 2024 performance, they said.

($1 = 0.7579 pounds)