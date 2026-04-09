Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing books 29.4% rise in Q2 profit

TOKYO, April 9 : The Japanese owner of clothing brand Uniqlo said on Thursday that quarterly profit rose 29.4 per cent just before the Middle East crisis roiled global markets and supply chains, and raised its full-year forecast.

Fast Retailing said its operating profit was 189.8 billion yen ($1.19 billion) in the three months through February. That compared with 146.7 billion yen for the same period a year earlier and the 161.6 billion yen average of seven analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 158.8900 yen)