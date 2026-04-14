Unit of South Korea's OCI in talks with SpaceX to supply polysilicon, media says

SEOUL, April 14 : A Malaysian unit of South Korea's OCI Holdings is in talks with SpaceX to supply polysilicon, a South Korean newspaper said on Tuesday.

OCI TerraSus, a Malaysian unit of OCI Holdings, is in talks with SpaceX for a multi-year supply contract for polysilicon and is discussing detailed terms, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing unnamed industry sources.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson at OCI Holdings said in a text message he could not confirm the report.

"There would likely be strong incentives to purchase non-Chinese polysilicon to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act subsidies," said Cho Hyun-Ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities, adding that polysilicon would be used in solar-module cells to power SpaceX data centers and satellites.

In January, SpaceX https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/spacex-seeks-fcc-nod-solar-powered-satellite-data-centers-ai-2026-01-31/ said it plans to launch a constellation of 1 million satellites that will orbit Earth and harness the sun to power AI data centers, according to a filing at the Federal Communications Commission.