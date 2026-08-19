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Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree opens over 600% higher in Shanghai debut
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Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree opens over 600% higher in Shanghai debut

The trading debut follows Unitree's roughly US$900 million initial public offering last week.

Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree opens over 600% higher in Shanghai debut

Children stand near Unitree's humanoid robots on display at a Unitree store in Beijing, China on Aug 10, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

19 Aug 2026 09:27AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2026 10:02AM)
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SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Shares in Chinese humanoid robot maker Unitree opened more than 600 per cent higher in its Shanghai trading debut on Wednesday (Aug 19).

The stock opened at 1,100 yuan (US$163) on the tech-focused STAR Market, 629 per cent higher than its IPO price of 150.8 yuan.

The trading debut follows Unitree's roughly US$900 million initial public offering last week, and coincides with the opening of the World Robot Conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

It is seen by some as a watershed moment for China's robotics sector - a key battleground in the Sino-US tech war.

"It gives mainland investors direct exposure to one of the sector's leading companies and could influence valuations for future robotics IPOs and private companies," Morningstar analyst Kangyuxiao Li said in a note to clients.

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Source: Reuters/dy

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