US agency to hold self-driving safety forum with CEOs of Waymo, Zoox, Aurora
Waymo driverless taxis in traffic in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

06 Mar 2026 10:50PM
WASHINGTON, March 6 : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will hold a national autonomous vehicle safety forum that will include the CEOs of self-driving companies Waymo, Zoox and Aurora on Tuesday.

The Trump administration is looking for ways to speed deployment of robotaxis and address regulatory barriers, while also scrutinizing safety issues. The meeting will include a discussion with Alphabet-unit co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana, Amazon's Zoox CEO Aicha Evans and Aurora CEO Chris Urmson.

NHTSA is reviewing potential actions including "future guidance on the safe domestic development, testing, and deployment" of self-driving vehicles. The day-long session will also review the use of remote assistance in robotaxis.

Source: Reuters
