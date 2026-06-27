US allows Anthropic to release Mythos to some US companies

June 26 : The U.S. government on Friday allowed Anthropic to release its powerful Claude Mythos 5 AI model to some "trusted partners", according to a Commerce Department letter seen by Reuters.

More than 100 companies and institutions have access to Mythos 5, including many Fortune 500 companies, a source told Reuters.

"Since the issuance of my June 12 letter, Anthropic has worked with the U.S. government to address risks associated with the Covered Models," U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in the letter to Anthropic.

"In just two weeks, we have worked diligently to ensure America remains the global leader and AI while safeguarding our security," a Commerce Department spokesperson said.