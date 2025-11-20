US authorizes export of advanced American semiconductors to companies in Saudi, UAE

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it has authorized the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips, the equivalent of up to 35,000 Nvidia Blackwell chips, to two companies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The companies, G42, which is a state-run AI company based in Abu Dhabi, and Humain, which is a Saudi government-backed AI venture, have big data center projects planned in their respective countries.

The announcement coincided with the first visit to the U.S. by Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman since 2018, and represents a big show of support by the U.S. in the two countries AI aspirations.

"Both companies are receiving approvals to purchase the equivalent of up to 35,000 Nvidia Blackwell chips (GB300s)," the Commerce Department said in a statement. A total of 35,000 Blackwell's are worth an estimated $1 billion, but prices vary.

"The approvals are conditioned on both companies meeting rigorous security and reporting requirements," the Commerce Department said.

Earlier in the day Humain, a government-backed Saudi AI firm, said it planned to purchase of 600,000 Nvidia AI chips.

Humain and Elon Musk's xAI plan to jointly develop data centers in Saudi Arabia, including a 500 megawatt facility.

G42, an Emirati state-linked tech firm that is driving the development of its artificial intelligence industry, intends to build one of the world's largest data center hubs in the United Arab Emirates with U.S. technology.

Technology giants Nvidia, OpenAI, Cisco, and Oracle, along with Japan's SoftBank are working with G42 to build the first phase, known as Stargate UAE, set to go online in 2026.