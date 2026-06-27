US close to allowing Anthropic to restore Fable 5 model, Axios reports

June 27 : The Trump administration is close to allowing Anthropic to restore access to its Fable 5 model, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a source close to the situation.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. Anthropic and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anthropic had abruptly disabled its most advanced AI models — Mythos 5 and Fable 5 — for all users after the government's June 12 export control order.

Insiders expect the administration's limits on Fable 5 could be lifted as soon as this coming week, the report said.

Conversations between the parties are expected to continue over the weekend, and Anthropic expects to restore Fable access soon, the report added, citing a second source.

Anthropic said on Friday that the U.S. government has allowed it to release its Claude Mythos 5 artificial intelligence model to some "trusted" U.S. organizations, partially reversing an order two weeks ago to suspend access over national security risks.

The government is also moving towards allowing Anthropic to release Fable soon, although a timeline is unclear, a source familiar with the directive told Reuters.

Both Fable 5 and Mythos use the same underlying AI model, but Fable 5 is designed to be widely available for public use whereas some safeguards are lifted for Mythos.