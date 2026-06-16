US closes probe into 2024 Delta Air Lines meltdown sparked by CrowdStrike outage

June 15 : The Trump administration said on Monday it had closed an investigation, without seeking any penalties, into a July 2024 meltdown at Delta Air Lines sparked by a global outage from CrowdStrike that disrupted the travel plans of 1.3 million customers.

The Biden administration opened a probe into the incident after other major carriers were able to resume normal operations much faster.

A U.S. Transportation Department spokesperson said the review showed that "Delta's passengers received prompt refunds, adequate baggage assistance, and appropriate assistance for passengers with disabilities."