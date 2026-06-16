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US closes probe into 2024 Delta Air Lines meltdown sparked by CrowdStrike outage
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Business

US closes probe into 2024 Delta Air Lines meltdown sparked by CrowdStrike outage

US closes probe into 2024 Delta Air Lines meltdown sparked by CrowdStrike outage

Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

16 Jun 2026 06:34AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2026 07:05AM)
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June 15 : The Trump administration said on Monday it had closed an investigation, without seeking any penalties, into a July 2024 meltdown at Delta Air Lines sparked by a global outage from CrowdStrike that disrupted the travel plans of 1.3 million customers.

The Biden administration opened a probe into the incident after other major carriers were able to resume normal operations much faster.

A U.S. Transportation Department spokesperson said the review showed that "Delta's passengers received prompt refunds, adequate baggage assistance, and appropriate assistance for passengers with disabilities."

Source: Reuters
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