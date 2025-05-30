US court's tariff ruling gives markets short-lived rally, long-term angst

NEW YORK :A legal roadblock on U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs drew early cheer from markets on Thursday, but the risks of extended policy and economic paralysis cast a deeper shadow for investors worried about the longer term.

Most equity markets are back above water after routs following Trump's April 2 "Liberation Day" tariffs, which have since been repeatedly delayed and adjusted. The latest twist is a U.S. trade court blocking the levies from going into effect.

Trump's administration immediately appealed the ruling, which breathed some optimism, however temporary, into risk assets and the dollar, one of the biggest losers from the chaotic tariff rollout.

"The court striking down Trump’s tariffs is more than just a speedbump," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "While President Trump can appeal the ruling or try to side-step it, those options are limited and may end up giving the same result."

Jacobsen said stock markets liked the ruling, but bond markets might be less keen.

Investors are also focused on the progress of a sweeping tax and spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last week that could increase the U.S. budget deficit by trillions of dollars over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

"Although the tariffs couldn’t technically count in the scoring of the budget bill, bond investors were still counting the revenue. The net effect is to make extending and expanding the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act more costly," Jacobsen said.

Following the market revolt after the April 2 tariff shock, Trump paused most import duties for 90 days and vowed to hammer out bilateral deals with trade partners.

Markets have swung wildly through Trump's on-and-off tariff changes. The S&P 500 index is up 4.3 per cent since they were announced while European stocks are up 2.1 per cent.

Gold is off record highs, down 0.5 per cent from April 2, and the U.S. dollar index is down 4.3 per cent. Ten-year Treasury yields have climbed 23 basis points to around 4.4 per cent.

"The one thing this does achieve is to push clarity about the impact of tariffs on prices and demand for imports into the U.S. even further into the future," said Kit Juckes, Chief FX Strategist at Societe Generale, adding markets would need to wait for the Trump administration's next move.

"The only thing I am sure of, is that the uncertainty level, already high, has been notched up another step," Juckes said. "More investing/spending decisions will be delayed and foreign holders of U.S. assets will be slightly more uncomfortable than they were."