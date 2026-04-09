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US crude futures rise after settling previous session with biggest fall in six years
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US crude futures rise after settling previous session with biggest fall in six years

US crude futures rise after settling previous session with biggest fall in six years

FILE PHOTO: A view shows oil pump jacks outside Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia June 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Manzyuk/File Photo

09 Apr 2026 06:43AM
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BEIJING, April 9 : U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday morning after settling with the biggest fall since April 2020 during the previous trading session, after U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $2.68, or 2.84 per cent, to $97.09 a barrel at 2218 GMT.

Israel pounded Lebanon with its heaviest strikes yet on Wednesday, killing hundreds of people and drawing a threat of retaliation from Iran, which suggested it would be "unreasonable" to proceed with talks to forge a permanent peace deal with the United States.

Iran's parliament speaker said Israel had already violated several conditions of that ceasefire by ramping up its parallel war against the Iran-aligned militia Hezbollah, while the United States had violated the agreement by insisting that Iran abandon its nuclear ambitions.

Source: Reuters
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