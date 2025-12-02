US Cyber Monday online sales hit $9.1 billion, Adobe Analytics says

Dec 1 : U.S. shoppers spent $9.1 billion online on Cyber Monday, Adobe Analytics said, capping a strong Black Friday weekend marked by splurges from wealthier consumers and deal-hunting by lower-income households.

Online spending was up 4.5 per cent year-over-year through 6:30 p.m. ET (2330 GMT), according to Adobe, which tracks more than 1 trillion visits to retail sites.

The firm expects online spending to reach $13.9 billion to $14.2 billion by the day’s end, marking the finale of the holiday sales spree that began after Thanksgiving.