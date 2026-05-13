US defense firm Anduril raises $5 billion, doubling its valuation to $61 billion

May 13 : Defense technology start-up Anduril Industries said on Wednesday that it has raised $5 billion, doubling its valuation to $61 billion.

The California-based start-up's latest funding round was led by venture capital firms Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

Here are some details about the fund raise:

• Anduril said over the past year, it has more than doubled its revenue to $2.2B in 2025, and nearly doubled its workforce.

• Anduril's announcement comes after Reuters reported in March that the company was seeking to raise about $4 billion from Thrive Capital and Andreessen Horowitz.

• Anduril was valued at $30.5 billion in a June 2025 funding round.

• Defense tech companies have taken center stage in funding as investors rush to seize the opportunity created by the ongoing U.S.-Iran war.

• The availability of abundant private capital is also enabling companies to raise larger funding rounds and remain private for longer.

• Anduril develops solutions, including a wide range of sensors and drones, and has gained prominence amid increasing calls for low-cost autonomous defense products.