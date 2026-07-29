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US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed
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US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed

US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed
FILE PHOTO: Workers straighten the Truth Social booth at the Great American State Fair celebrating the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US Democratic lawmakers press SEC to probe Trump Media's fast feed
FILE PHOTO: A woman uses her phone in front of screens displaying trading information about shares of Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group, outside the Nasdaq Market site in New York City, U.S., March 26, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
29 Jul 2026 09:06PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 09:09PM)
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NEW YORK, July 29 : Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Adam Schiff on Tuesday asked the U.S. securities regulator to probe whether Truth Social parent Trump Media's plan to sell early access to President Donald Trump's social media posts breaks the law, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Trump Media, or TMTG, unveiled a paid, licensed data feed this month that will give trading firms "the fastest" ​access to posts from the 10 most influential Truth Social accounts, including Trump's. 

"This appears to be an outrageous abuse of the President's office for his personal benefit that undermines everyday investors and the integrity of our markets, while enriching Wall Street and other wealthy insiders," Warren and Schiff said in the July 28 letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins.

A spokesperson for the SEC and Atkins, a free-market Republican appointed to the role by Trump who has generally taken a softer stance on enforcement, confirmed receiving the letter but declined to comment further. 

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TMTG and the White House did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

EARLY DATA ACCESS, FOR A PRICE

Trump Media has discussed charging as much as $100,000 a month for the Truth API product, Reuters and other media outlets have reported. Trump's social media posts have in the past moved markets, and the profits of many top trading firms, ​hedge funds and financial services firms depend heavily on the speed at which they can trade off such news. 

Trump, who owns about 41 per cent of Trump Media through a trust his children oversee, stands to profit from the paid access model. The company said it has ​already signed up customers ahead of the August 1 launch, but did not identify them. 

 Truth API is the latest example of the president mixing his personal business with presidential affairs, raising ethical issues, Warren and Schiff said. Trump reported last month, for example, that he received more than $1.4 billion last year from his family’s crypto projects. 

While tech platforms are generally allowed to offer clients early data access, even if ​it disadvantages some market participants, according to lawyers, some ethics experts have said the Truth API product is different because Trump's ⁠posts are government information and he has an obligation to disseminate it publicly. 

Warren and Schiff also noted Trump has in the past used Truth Social to endorse specific stocks including Citigroup, Intel and Palantir, which they said raises the risk of insider trading and of  undermining investor confidence that the market is operating on a level playing field. 

Source: Reuters
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