US DOJ widens probe into Fox's Roku deal, Semafor reports

Sept 8 : The U.S. Department of Justice is widening its antitrust inquiry into Fox's $22 billion deal for streaming platform Roku, Semafor reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Roku fell around 2 per cent in extended trading after the report.

The DOJ plans to seek more information from the companies through what is known as a "second request", which involves another round of data and document sharing, the Semafor report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The DOJ, Fox and Roku did not immediately respond to a Reuters requests for comment outside business hours.

Fox said in June it was buying Roku in a cash-and-stock deal, marking a bet that the streaming platform would strengthen the broadcaster's advertising business and expand online reach for its sports and news content.