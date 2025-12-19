US Energy Department taps Big Tech for AI-powered research push

Dec 18 : The U.S. Department of Energy said on Thursday it has signed agreements with 24 organizations, including tech giants such as Microsoft, Google and Nvidia, to advance the Genesis Mission.

The mission is a national program aimed at using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific research and strengthen U.S. energy and security capabilities.

The department said the program is designed to boost scientific productivity and reduce reliance on foreign technology.

Participants also include Amazon Web Services, IBM, Intel, Oracle, and OpenAI, alongside other startups and research groups.

The partnerships will focus on AI models for applications ranging from nuclear energy and quantum computing to robotics and supply chain optimization.

The initiative follows an executive order that seeks to apply AI in areas such as energy innovation, advanced manufacturing and national security.

The Genesis Mission builds on earlier collaborations between the DOE and the booming industry to deploy high-performance computing systems at Argonne and Los Alamos National Laboratories.

The department said it expects the effort to significantly accelerate scientific discovery, as it plans to expand partnerships with academia and non-profits.