US, European stocks fall as Iran war drives oil rally, bond selloff

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 : Equity indexes fell more than 1 per cent on Wall Street and in Europe on Thursday and government bonds sold off, while the dollar climbed, as oil prices surged on supply fears amid intensifying fighting on the sixth day of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The campaign against Iran continued while Tehran launched a wave of missiles at Israel and vowed to retaliate against Americans "wherever they are" after a U.S. strike on a ship far from the battle zone. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the right to have a say in who next leads Iran, while U.S. and Israeli jets hit areas across the country and Gulf cities faced renewed bombardments.

Investor hopes had risen on Wednesday after the U.S. said it would protect ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which around one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas is shipped.

But more tankers came under attack in Gulf waters on Thursday as the conflict escalated, and Iranian drones entered Azerbaijan, raising the risk of the crisis spilling into other oil-producing states. A Bahamas-flagged crude tanker was targeted by an Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, according to initial assessments. A second tanker at anchor off Kuwait was taking on water and spilling oil after a large explosion on its port side.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have a cloud of uncertainty with the Iranian crisis under way. There's no real meaningful clarity on how long this crisis will last and what the total impact will be," said Mona Mahajan, head of investment strategy and asset allocation at Edward Jones, although she noted that past Middle East crises have tended to be relatively short-lived.

Citing the reports of tanker attacks, Mahajan said investors were unnerved on Thursday because of the "very meaningful move higher in oil prices."

On Wall Street, stocks added to losses in afternoon trading. At 02:54 p.m. the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,047.28 points, or 2.15 per cent, to 47,692.13, the S&P 500 fell 82.82 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 6,786.42 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 241.42 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 22,567.15.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 8.65 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 1,022.94. Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 1.29 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 33.00 points, or 1.35 per cent.

However, MSCI's Asia Pacific price index rose 2 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI index closed up almost 10 per cent. The index, which has been under pressure due to the country's dependence on imported oil, erased most of Wednesday's record drop after President Lee Jae Myung ordered activation of a $68 billion market stabilisation fund.

"Today there's more hesitancy because of concerns around the potential for the price of oil to get a lot higher. There's a lot of attention being given to the bottleneck that is occurring in the Strait of Hormuz," said Kristina Hooper, chief market strategist at Man Group.

And while traders have been reacting to the latest headlines from the Middle East, Hooper said the market's current "attention span is that of a gnat." As such, she warned of potential volatility after Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report, with investor concerns rising over labor-market risks from artificial intelligence developments.

"You could see an economic data point change the mood quickly. There's the potential we see that tomorrow with the jobs report," she said.

In currencies, the dollar rebounded from a brief pullback on Wednesday as investors sought safe-haven assets.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.51 per cent to 99.31.

The euro was down 0.52 per cent at $1.1572. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.5 per cent to 157.81 while sterling weakened 0.38 per cent to $1.3321.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 3.23 per cent to $70,980.07. Ethereum declined 3.39 per cent to $2,077.74.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields rose for a fourth straight day on worries that higher oil prices could push up inflation and affect Federal Reserve policy.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 6 basis points to 4.142 per cent, from 4.082 per cent late on Wednesday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 3.1 basis points to 4.7508 per cent. The two-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 5.4 basis points to 3.597 per cent, from 3.543 per cent.

Oil prices settled sharply higher as the war disrupted supplies and shipping, prompting some major Middle Eastern producers to cut output. Around 300 oil tankers remained inside the Strait of Hormuz, with traffic largely halted since the weekend, according to ship-tracking data from Vortexa and Kpler that excludes some of the smallest tankers.

U.S. crude settled up 8.51 per cent, or $6.35, at $81.01 a barrel while Brent rose to $85.41 per barrel, up 4.93 per cent or $4.01 on the day.

Elsewhere in commodities, gold prices were reversing Wednesday's gains on higher Treasury yields and the firmer dollar.

Spot gold fell 1.34 per cent to $5,066.39 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.24 per cent to $5,056.60 an ounce. Spot silver fell 2.79 per cent to $81.08 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Mark Potter)