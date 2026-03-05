US, European stocks rise as oil takes a pause and crypto rallies

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 4 : U.S. equities followed Europe higher on Wednesday as oil prices steadied after their dramatic two-day rally and a surge in cryptocurrencies encouraged investors to take on risk even while they cautiously monitored the Middle East war.

The dollar fell and U.S. Treasury yields were rising for a third straight day, even as the U.S.–Iran war expanded after a U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka, killing at least 80 people, and NATO air defences destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey.

Some assets gained support earlier from a New York Times report that operatives from Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence reached out indirectly to the CIA the day after U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran began, with an offer to discuss terms for ending the conflict. However, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva on Tuesday had ruled out for now any negotiations with the United States.

"Investors are seeing light at the end of the tunnel for the conflict in the Middle East and are unwinding short positions on the currencies most exposed to a sustained commodity-price shock," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist, at Corpay in Toronto.

On Wall Street, traders were encouraged by a dip in oil prices and a strong rally in bitcoin along with gains in the semiconductor sector and recently battered software stocks, according to Michael James, equity sales trader at Rosenblatt Securities.

"You combine all of those and it equates to a market that's feeling further emboldened," said James, adding that bitcoin's gains encouraged long-term and short-term traders to take on risk.

"The fact the stock market has rallied impressively off two gap down lows Monday and Tuesday morning, and recovered meaningfully, gave some added conviction to the bulls," James said.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 8.35 per cent to $73,730.86. Ethereum rose 10.58 per cent to $2,177.18.

On Wall Street at 2:37 p.m. ET (1937 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.52 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 48,775.79, the S&P 500 rose 64.72 points, or 0.95 per cent, to 6,881.25 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 350.75 points, or 1.56 per cent, to 22,867.45.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 3.14 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 1,032.92. Earlier, the pan-European STOXX 600 index closed up 1.4 per cent, erasing some of the previous day's losses.

In South Korea, the KOSPI benchmark closed down 12 per cent, in the index's third straight day of declines. South Korea is heavily reliant on Middle Eastern oil. [.KS] Also, Japan's Nikkei fell 3.6 per cent and Taiwan stocks dropped 4.3 per cent.

In currencies, the U.S. dollar slipped, pulling back from the multi‑month highs it touched in the previous session, as investors unwound safe‑haven positions on rising hopes that the Middle East conflict may prove shorter‑lived than initially feared.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.25 per cent to 98.83, with the euro up 0.15 per cent at $1.1631.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.42 per cent to 157.04. But sterling pared earlier gains versus the dollar and was last up 0.03 per cent at $1.3358.

In government bonds, U.S. Treasury yields advanced as investors gauged the likelihood of higher inflation and the path of monetary policy as the war in Iran continues to put oil prices at risk of rising further.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes rose 1.8 basis points to 4.075 per cent, from 4.057 per cent late on Tuesday while the 30-year bond yield rose 0.8 basis points to 4.7107 per cent.

The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, rose 3.3 basis points to 3.533 per cent.

In energy markets, oil prices stalled their rally even as U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran escalated the conflict and paralysed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting oil shipping for a fifth day.

U.S. crude settled up 0.13 per cent, or 10 cents, at $74.66 a barrel and Brent settled at $81.40 per barrel, unchanged from Tuesday's close.

Trading in precious metals was boosted by the pause in the dollar's rally and appeared to suggest that investors were still counting on safe-haven assets because of the uncertainty brought by the war.

Spot gold rose 0.82 per cent to $5,127.98 an ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.19 per cent to $5,117.20 an ounce. Spot silver rose 1.85 per cent to $83.56 an ounce.