US FAA finds Boeing 737 MAX software glitch does not pose safety issue

WASHINGTON, Oct 2 : The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday a panel of experts determined a software glitch in some Boeing 737 MAX flight computers does not pose safety concern, clearing the way for approval of a larger version of the best-selling narrowbody airplane.

The FAA said the determination was based on the fact "pilots retain full control of the aircraft and the indications to the flight crew are clear and unambiguous." The FAA said earlier this week it was delaying certification of the MAX 10 until it completed an analysis of the issue.