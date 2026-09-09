US FCC proposes to open more spectrum for space-based wireless service

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 : The Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it is moving to open more wireless spectrum for space-based broadband service.

The FCC said its order to be voted on on September 30 would open more than 1,000 megahertz in the 12 GHz and 42 GHz bands for high-speed satellite broadband to home, in-flight and on-ship connectivity, and traffic-routing functions in satellite ground networks.

The FCC also plans to advance a proposal to modernize its rules for ultra-wideband technology to assist in industrial uses, vehicle technologies and package tracking. Other systems include door locks, key fobs and ground- and wall-penetrating imaging systems that support public safety and rescue operations.

The commission is seeking permitting reforms intended to accelerate the build-out of modern internet infrastructure that it says will boost space-based communications.

The changes "will not only make a difference here on Earth, but also in the skies above," FCC Chair Brendan Carr said.

Additional capacity for inter-satellite links will add resilience, ensure better connectivity to ships, planes, and vehicles and lead to new industrial and commercial innovations in space, Carr said.

In April, the FCC voted to ease ​power limits on satellite spectrum use, giving a major boost to ‌space-based broadband services such as SpaceX's Starlink. It will allow greater and more intensive use of wireless spectrum for ​space activities, potentially producing $2 billion in economic benefits from increased broadband use.