Business

US FCC to review spectrum sharing rules to boost space-based telecom
US FCC to review spectrum sharing rules to boost space-based telecom

FILE PHOTO: United States Federal Communications Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo

28 Apr 2025 10:52PM
WASHINGTON : The Federal Communications Commission on Monday voted to open a review of the decades-old spectrum sharing regime between satellite systems sought by SpaceX.

The review aims to allow a greater and more intensive use of spectrum for space activities. Existing reductions approved in the 1990s limit power usage that prevent better coverage from SpaceX's Starlink and other systems. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the power limits "hamper satellite broadband by degrading signal quality, reducing coverage, limiting capacity, and making it harder to share spectrum with other satellite systems."

Source: Reuters
