Fed lowers rates but sees slower pace of further cuts, firmer inflation

Indeed, the decision to cut rates drew a dissent from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, who joined the central bank earlier this year and indicated she would have preferred to leave rates unchanged at this week's meeting.

"Economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace" with an unemployment rate that "remains low" and inflation that "remains somewhat elevated", the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in its latest policy statement.

"In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range ... the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," it said in new language that sets up a likely pause to rate cuts beginning at the Jan 28 to Jan 29 meeting.

US central bankers now project they will make just two quarter-percentage-point rate reductions by the end of 2025, down from the previously forecast four.

That is half a percentage point less in policy easing next year than officials anticipated as of September, with Fed projections of inflation for the first year of the new Trump administration jumping from 2.1 per cent in their prior projections to 2.5 per cent in the current ones - well above the central bank's 2 per cent target.

Slower progress on inflation, which is not seen returning to the 2 per cent target until 2027, translates into a slower pace of rate cuts and a slightly higher ending point of 3.1 per cent, also hit in 2027, versus the prior "terminal" rate of 2.9 per cent seen as of September.

Fed officials also boosted their estimate of the long-run neutral rate of interest to 3 per cent.

"While the Fed opted to round out the year with a third consecutive cut, its New Year's resolution appears to be for a more gradual pace of easing," said Whitney Watson, global co-head and co-chief investment officer of fixed income and liquidity solutions for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Watson added that "we expect the Fed to opt to skip a January rate cut, before resuming its easing cycle in March".

Japan's Nikkei share average slid 1.5 per cent early on Thursday after rates were lowered.

Investors were also cautious ahead of a policy decision from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) later in the trading day, with most market participants expecting officials to forgo an interest rate hike this time following recent media reports from Reuters and other news outlets.

"As much as the data is making the case for a December hike, reading the BOJ tea leaves, it is clear the Bank has a preference to wait a little bit longer," said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank, who expects a quarter-point rise in January.

The Nikkei was 1.5 per cent lower at 38,487.32 at 0010 GMT, while the broader Topix sank 1.3 per cent.

Tech shares led declines on the Nikkei, with Advantest down 3.9 per cent, Tokyo Electron losing 2.9 per cent, and startup investor SoftBank Group tumbling 4.3 per cent.