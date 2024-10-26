Commentary: The inflation struggle is over. Just don’t tell anyone

There are signs that policymakers are absorbing the message, even if they don't shout about it. Rate cuts have been forthcoming not just from some of the most powerful authorities, such as the United States Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The cost of money has come down in South Korea, Indonesia, New Zealand and the Philippines.

The Bank of Thailand, which had resisted pressure to act despite inflation being below its target, acquiesced last week. Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput was at pains to say investors shouldn't read too much into that reduction; he preferred to call it a “recalibration”.

These steps have all been accompanied by sobering remarks about being ready to halt if prices start going the wrong way. This rhetoric is best interpreted as a hangover from late 2021 and 2022 when officials were attacked for being tardy, not as a statement of serious intent.

DEVELOPMENTS HAVE BEEN ENCOURAGING

Is inflation really yesterday's story? Developments have been very encouraging. In a number of countries, it has recently moved back to target - or begun to undershoot.

The trend is clear: The IMF predicts global headline price gains will slip to 3.5 per cent by the end of next year, compared with 9.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.

To put that projection into perspective, that's a touch below the average of the two decades prior to the pandemic. Remember that was the era when policymakers fretted about inflation being too low, and spent a lot of time thinking about how to crank it up.