US government seeks to join Elon Musk in challenge against EU's fine on X

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 : The US government said on Thursday it had formally sought to join a legal challenge filed by billionaire Elon Musk to dismiss a fine of 120 million euros ($136.51 million) by the European Union against his social media platform X.

"The European Commission inappropriately attempted to expand its regulatory authority to reach American companies not present or operating within its jurisdiction," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate of the Justice Department's civil division said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8790 euros)