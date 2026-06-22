US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

WASHINGTON, June 22 : The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on regulating youth social media use, the committee's leaders said in a statement on Monday.

Republican Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie and top committee Democrat Frank Pallone did not release details about the deal, saying it would "hold Big Tech accountable."

"We worked across the aisle for many months and have now found common ground on policies to significantly improve the digital environment for kids,” Guthrie and Pallone said in a joint statement.