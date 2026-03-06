Logo
US House committee wants travel companies to answer questions on use of AI for pricing
US House committee wants travel companies to answer questions on use of AI for pricing

Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) speaks during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing investigating fraud in Minnesota state social services, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

06 Mar 2026 12:03AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2026 12:09AM)
WASHINGTON, March 5 : The chair of the U.S. House Oversight Committee on Thursday asked the CEOs of five major travel companies including Uber, Lyft and Expedia to disclose if they were using surveillance pricing of consumers to hike costs.

Representative James Comer, the Republican chair of the committee, raised concern in letters to the companies that the rise of surveillance pricing algorithms and use of highly personalized consumer data may create opportunities "for companies to weaponize personal data and pad their profit margins at the expense of providing transparency to consumers."

The companies, which also include Booking.com and Instacart, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
